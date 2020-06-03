Gareth Bale & Luka Modric Practice Balancing & First Touch on Bosu Ball, Real Madrid Shares Video of Team Sweating it Out

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Real Madrid is back and has been training with the full squad. The team looks in the best of shape for the impending season which begins on June 12. Needless to say that Real Madrid is also putting their best foot forward at their practice session. The official handle of the team shared the video of the team sweating it out in the stadium and the in one of the clips we see Gareth Bale and Luka Modric practising balancing and first touch on a Bosu ball as a part of the drill. Kai Havertz Transfer News Update: Real Madrid Make Bayer Leverkusen Star Their Main Priority.

A few other players also joined the drill and later the video showed the squad divided into two teams and they were seen dribbling the ball. In the video we are talking about, we see Bale throwing the ball at Modric and the latter kicks it back to the former. Needless to say that the fans were quite excited to watch the team in action and they posted tweets with pictures of the Los Blancos. Now, let’s have a look at the video and then the pictures of the team sweating it out.

Now as per reports, Real Madrid will not play at the Bernabeu, their home ground and instead will be hosting the games at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium at Valdebebas. The stadium will now be well-equipped with floodlights and VAR technology.