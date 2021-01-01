Last night was quite a party time for everyone around the globe as we bid adieu to 2020 and welcomed 2021 with open arms. Now, our football stalwart Cristiano Ronaldo was seen celebrating the arrival of the new year with his family. Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez took to social media and shared a happy picture of the family. Georgina also posted a beautiful caption to go along with the snap. "My life," read the caption of the snap. In the snap we ssee all the four kids lined up on the sofa as they posed for a picture. The next picture she shared was quite a romantic one Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo were seen looking into each other's eyes. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Top Goal Scorer of 2020 in Top 5 European Leagues, Beats Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland & Others (Check Full List).

"My destiny. Happy 2021," read the caption of the other picture. Talking about the celebrations, the couple were seen enjoying the evening among the five of them. Last year they celebrated the the New Year's eve Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro. This year the couple decided to stay indoors and decorated their house with white and yellow balloons. Now, let's have a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Another one

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

Cristiano Ronaldo recently won the Player of the Century Award which was bestowed to him by the Dubai Globe Soccer fraternity. Post this, he came back to Turin and was seen sweating it out in the practice session. While sharing the pictures of his practice he promised the fans that he would come back stronger.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2021 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).