German football is going through some tough times and if the poor showing in Qatar was a new low, the team has not been able to reverse the trend post the main event as well. Hansi Flick is finding it tough to replicate his club achievements of Bayern Munich on the national stage and two defeats in the last three games has put his position under immense scrutiny. It is not just the scoreline but their overall gameplay against Poland and Ukraine, which is a reason for worry. South American side Colombia have wins in their last two games and will be confident of doing well in this game. Germany versus Colombia starts at 12:15 am IST.

Timo Werner and Lukas Klostermann miss out for Germany with injuries which is bad news for the side. There are positives, too, with Ilkay Gundogan and Robin Gosens in fray for a start in this game after returning to full training. Leroy Sane and Jama Musiala have tremendous potential but it's time they must start delivering for Germany. Antonio Rudiger at the heart of defence will need to be on top of his game to keep the Colombian attackers on bay.

Luis Diaz and Juan Cuadrado on the wings will cause a lot of problems for Germany as the duo have the ability to take on defenders with their skills. Rafael Borre plays as the lone striker, with Jorge Carrascal as the playmaker behind him. Jefferson Lerma in midfield will drop deep to try and provide a shield for the backline. Mateus Uribe will be present alongside him in a double pivot.

When is Germany vs Colombia, International Friendly Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Germany vs Colombia International Friendly match will be played at Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen. The game will be held on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Germany vs Colombia, International Friendly Match?

Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch the live telecast of the match in the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able view this match on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Germany vs Colombia, International Friendly Match?

The game is likely to be available online for live streaming. Fans in India can watch live streaming of this contest on the VU Sport app on their Android and ios devices. Germany lack confidence in their play which is holding them back. If they can find an early goal in this game, they are well on their way to a win.

