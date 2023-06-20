Mexico City, June 20: Diego Cocca has been sacked as manager of Mexico's national team after just seven games in charge, the country's football federation said. The announcement followed a poor run of results that included a 3-0 CONCACAF Nations League semifinal defeat to the United States in Las Vegas last Thursday, reports Xinhua. It comes less than a week before the start of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, with Mexico scheduled to debut in the tournament against Honduras on June 25. Argentina 2-0 Indonesia, International Friendly Match 2023: Albiceleste Cruise to Comfortable Victory Despite Lionel Messi's Absence.

"The natural thing would be to wait for the Gold Cup to end, but there is no time to waste, so I am informing you that I have made the decision to terminate the contract of Diego Cocca and his assistant coaching staff," said federation president Juan Carlos Rodriguez in a video published by the federation.

Cocca guided Mexico to three wins, three draws and one loss after replacing fellow Argentine Gerardo Martino on February.

