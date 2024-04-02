Al-Nassr will be looking for their third successive win in the Saudi Pro League, when they take on Abha in an away tie. The Saudi giants are second in the points table behind Al-Hilal and with each passing matchday, it is getting evident they will not be able to catch their famous rival. The 5-1 demolition of Al-Tai in the last game was a timely reminder of the level this team can hit on their day. With a crucial tie against Al-Hilal in the Super Cup on the horizon, Al-Nassr may opt for rotation. Opponents Abha are 17th in the table with just two victories in their last fifteen games. They will need significant improvements to match the level of their opponents. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins March Player of the Month After Scoring a Blistering Hat-Trick in Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League 2023–24 Clash.

Saleh Al Qumayzi is likely to be inducted into the Abha starting eleven with Fahad Al-Jumayah not fully fit. Ziyad Al-Sahafi and Mohammed Saad Al Qahtani in midfield will likely be pick in central midfield and the duo will act as an extra line of defence. Meshal Al-Mutairi. Hassan Al-Ali and Grzegorz Krychowiak form the front three for the home side.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the first name on the team sheet for Al-Nassr and the Portuguese skipper should lead the attacking line. Sadio Mane and Sami Al-Najei will be deployed on the wings with Abdulrahman Ghareeb plugged in as the attacking playmaker. Marcelo Brozovic will partner Otavio in midfield.

When Is Abha vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will lock horns against Abha in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Tuesday, April 02. The match will be played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium, Abha, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). UEFA Will Listen if Euro 2024 Coaches Want Larger 26-player Squads to Lessen Risks from Injury.

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Abha vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. The Abha vs Al-Nassr match live telecast viewing option will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 TV channels. For Abha vs Al-Nassr live streaming details, read below.

Is Abha vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform is the platform for live stream viewing option of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 matches. Fans can hence watch the Abha vs Al-Nassr live stream online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. It should be a routine win for Al-Nassr with gulf in class between the team huge.

