The 2022-23 season ended with Manchester City winning the Champions League and now the end of the campaign sees some high-profile international games. Once a powerhouse of football, 2014 World Champions Germany takes on Ukraine in a friendly tie being played at the Weserstadion. Being the hosts of the 2024 Euros, the team does not have to play the qualifiers and in order to stay competitive, they will be playing a series of international friendlies. Hansi Flick has survived the 2022 World Cup group stage exit and the German FA feels he is the right man to take the team forward. Ukraine have not been in the best of form off late and missing out on the World Cup was a blow to them. They have the talent to put on a strong fight against the Germans, though. Germany versus Ukraine starts at 9:30 pm IST. When Is Ballon d’Or 2023? Know Date, Venue and Details Of Football Awards Event.

Ilkay Gundogan and Robin Gosens have not joined the national team, as they were involved in the Champions League final. Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane will line up on the wings, with Niclas Fullkrug leading the attack. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Gortezka in midfield make up for a dynamic pairing in midfield and all eyes will be on the duo as they look to wrestle control of the game.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is the key player missing out for Ukraine owing to an injury, while Roman Yaremchuk has pulled out of the matchday squad. Nazariy Rusyn and Vladyslav Vanat could make their international debut for Ukraine this evening. Roman Yaremchuk is the lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Heorhiy Sudakov as the playmaker. Uruguay Win FIFA U20 World Cup 2023, Beat Italy 1–0 in Final to Clinch Title for First Time.

When is Germany vs Ukraine, International Friendly Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Germany vs Ukraine International Friendly match will be played at Weserstadion in Bremen. The game will be held on June 12, 2023 (Monday) and is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Germany vs Ukraine, International Friendly Match?

Fans in India can watch Germany vs Ukraine, an International Friendly match live on Sony Sports Network channels as they will be providing live telecast the international friendly in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Germany vs Ukraine, International Friendly Match?

The game is likely to be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports could telecast the International Friendly matches in India, fans can watch the live streaming of Germany vs Ukraine match on the SonyLIV app and websites. Jio users can also watch the match for free on the JioTV app.

