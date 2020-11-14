Germany will look to complete the double over Ukraine when they meet the latter in their next UEFA Nations League 2020-21 fixture on November 15 (Sunday). Germany are a point behind Spain in Group 4 of League A in the tournament but can top the group with wins in their remaining two matches, including this one against Ukraine. They beat Ukraine 2-1 when both these sides met last month and Joachim Low will hope for a similar performance from his men. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast and live streaming online details for Germany vs Ukraine match should scroll down for all information. Niklas Sule Set to Join German National Team After Recovering from COVID-19.

Both sides are without a number of key players for this match. Germany are missing midfielder Jonas Hofmann due to a thigh injury while Robin Gosens and Benjamin Henrichs are doubtful. Ukraine are also without a number of first-team stars. Andriy Shevchenko’s side are third in the points table but beat Spain 1-0 in their last Nations League match and will be confident of producing a result against the former world champions.

When Is Germany vs Ukraine Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

Germany vs Ukraine match in UEFA Nations League 2020-21 will take place on November 15 (Saturday midnight). The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena and it is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Germany vs Ukraine, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can live telecast Germany vs Ukraine match on Sony Sports Network channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India. Fans can switch to Sony Ten and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of Germany vs Ukraine League A Group 3 match.

Is Germany vs Ukraine, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

The Germany vs Ukraine UEFA Nations League 2020-21 match will also available live online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game online for fans in India.

