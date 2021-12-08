The European Championships were one of the most highly anticipated tournaments of the year and was the third-most searched sporting event in India in 2021. According to the just-released most searched sporting events for ‘Google Year in Search 2021 India,’ Euro 2020 was the third on the list of the most explored competition in the country with only Indian Premier League 2021 and ICC T20 World Cup 2021 ranking higher. Google Year in Search 2021: IPL Tops Trending Search Query on Google In 'Overall' Category Followed By CoWin, 'What is Black Fungus', Tokyo Olympics Amid Other Top Searches in India.

The UEFA Euro 2020 was the 60th edition of the prestigious European Championships and to commemorate it, the governing body decided to host the competition in 11 cities across 11 UEFA countries as a special one-off event. The Euros were the third-most searched sporting event in 2021 with only IPL 2021 and T20 WC 2021 being searched more often. Meanwhile, here are the top 10 searched sporting events of Google Year in Search 2021 – India.

Most Searched Sports Events in Google Year in Search 2021 India

UEFA Euro 2020 was played from June 11, 2021, to July 11, 2021, after the competition was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the deferment, the tournament retained its original name and host venues but special rules regarding COVID-19 were implemented along with the allowance of more substitutes and implementation of VAR (Video Assistant Referee).

The 2020 European Championships were one of the most exciting editions of the tournament in recent years as it saw the most goals per game in a UEFA Euro event since the introduction of the group stage. In the end, Italy won the showpiece, defeating first-time finalists England in the finals on penalties.

The list released by Google Trends on December 8, 2021 (Wednesday) also includes the most searched term, near me, most searched movies, news events, personalities and recipes among others. The list is published every year in the month of December and it shows what trended throughout as the year comes to a close.

