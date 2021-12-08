Search engine giant Google has released its annual list of the top searches for the year in various categories overall worldwide and countrywise. People in India searched widely for enoki mushroom or Enokitake in the food category. It was followed by Modak, an Indian sweet dumpling dish. Methi Matar Malai, a popular vegetarian main savoury dish, takes the third spot. You can check the full top-10 Trending Recipes in India in 2021 below:

Trending Recipes in 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)