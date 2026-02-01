Shazia Iqbal, the director of the socially conscious romantic drama Dhadak 2, has sparked a heated industry debate after allegedly labelling Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar as "sinister." In a series of social media posts following the film’s Netflix premiere on January 30, Iqbal accused the Ranveer Singh-starrer of inciting hatred and criticised the film industry for what she described as "blatant apathy" toward minority communities. Why ‘Dhurandhar’s Netflix Version Is Shorter Than Its Theatrical Cut, Unlike ’Animal’ and ‘Kabir Singh’.

What Did Shazia Iqbal Say About ‘Dhurandhar’?

Shazia Iqbal took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (February 1) to share her critique of a film. While she did not explicitly name the film in her text, she prominently featured the Dhurandhar title track and the viral song "FA9LA" by Flipperachi in the background of her posts. Akshaye Khanna’s Viral ‘Dhurandhar’ Song ‘Fa9la’ Breaks Guinness World Record Ahead of Flipperachi’s India Tour in March 2026.

"What a sinister film! It's not hidden, it's not unintentional—inciting hate and violence is in the DNA of the film," Shazia Iqbal wrote. She further targeted the technical praise the film has received, adding, "But it's a 'well-made' film, guys… with some cool BGM. Well done, industry dude bros. Glad that most of y'all don't care about minorities enough to even hide your blatant apathy."

The filmmaker also shared a screenshot of a direct message from a follower questioning how audiences could praise Dhadak 2 and Dhurandhar simultaneously, suggesting the two films represent diametrically opposed ideological values.

Did Shazia Iqbal Criticise ‘Dhurandhar’ of ‘Inciting Hate and Violence’? - View Post:

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shazia Iqbal Faces Backlash for 'Dhurandhar' Remark

But after sharing her opinion, Shazia Iqbal faced backlash and she made her Instagram private. The Times of India reports a netizen as asking, "Did Shazia Iqbal watch her own project ‘Sacred Games’ for the first time? Or was it ‘Houseful 2’?" The filmmaker has worked as a production designer on the Netflix web series in 2018 and the comedy film in 2012.

Shazia Iqbal Makes Instagram Private Following Backlash - Check Here:

Shazia Iqbal Instagram (Photo Credit: @shaz.3.0/Instagram)

'Dhurandhar' Box Office Juggernaut Under Scrutiny

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has emerged as a historic success for Indian cinema, grossing over INR 1,300 crore worldwide and becoming the first Bollywood film to cross the INR 1,000 crore mark domestically. The film stars Ranveer Singh as an Indian agent infiltrating criminal syndicates in Pakistan to dismantle a terror network. Despite its commercial dominance, the film has been a lightning rod for controversy. Critics and some viewers have labelled it "propaganda" for its hyper-nationalist tone and portrayal of historical events.

Industry Reactions to ‘Dhurandhar’

Iqbal’s comments come amid a polarised reception from her peers. While filmmakers like Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty have praised the film's scale, others have expressed reservations.

Anurag Kashyap, who recently described the film as a "courageous mainstream" project at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, admitted he did not agree with its "ideologies" or certain political monologues. Similarly, actor Hrithik Roshan noted in a review that while he learned from the film’s craft, he disagreed with its politics and the "responsibilities we filmmakers should bear."

In contrast to Dhurandhar, Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2, a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, focusses on systemic caste oppression and was widely praised by critics for its sensitive handling of social issues, though it saw more modest returns at the box office. ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Leaked Photos of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal From Mumbai Set Spark Buzz Ahead of March 19, 2026 Release.

'Dhurandhar 2'

The controversy arises as the team behind Dhurandhar prepares for a sequel. Dhurandhar 2 is currently slated for a theatrical release on March 19, where it is expected to face off against Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The teaser of Dhurandhar 2 may release on February 3.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Shazia Iqbal). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).