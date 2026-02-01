Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Aston Villa return to Villa Park today for a crucial Premier League 2025-26 encounter against Brentford, with Unai Emery’s side positioned as genuine title contenders. Sitting in third place and just four points behind leaders Arsenal, the Villans are looking to capitalise on recent momentum and extend their historic home record against the West London visitors. EPL 2025–26: Ruben Amorim to Enzo Maresca, List of English Premier League Managers Sacked in the Ongoing Season.

Aston Villa enter the fixture following a clinical 2-0 away victory against Newcastle United, a result that kept them level on points with second-placed Manchester City. Under Emery, Villa have become one of the most consistent forces in the league, relying on the creative output of Morgan Rogers and the leadership of John McGinn.

Managed by Keith Andrews, Brentford currently sit in ninth place but are desperate to halt a mini-slump after back-to-back defeats. The Bees have already proven they can trouble Villa, having won the reverse fixture 1-0 in August. To repeat that success, they will look to Brazilian forward Igor Thiago, who has enjoyed a breakout season with 15 goals.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 1 (IST).

Venue: Villa Park in Birmingham

Time: 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Aston Villa vs Brentford Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Brentford match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling. Chelsea Appoints Liam Rosenior as Head Coach on Long-Term Deal Following Enzo Maresca's Exit From Premier League Club.

Aston Villa vs Brentford Team News

The hosts face a nervous wait regarding the fitness of star striker Ollie Watkins. The England international is undergoing a late fitness test after being withdrawn during the midweek European victory over RB Salzburg. Should Watkins miss out, the goalscoring burden will likely shift to Jhon Duran and Emiliano Buendia.

