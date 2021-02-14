ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC are all set to lock horns with each other in the second game of Sunday. The ISL 2020-21 match will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa and the teams are raring to go against each other. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming details of the game, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game. ATK Mohun Bagan is placed on number two of the Indian Super League 2020-21 points table with 33 points on their kitty. Whereas Jamshedpur FC features on number six of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 21 points. ATKMB vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

ATK Mohun Bagan has so far won 10 games out of 16. The team has only lost three games and has faced an equal number of draws. Out of the last five games played by ATK Mohun Bagan, they won four matches. Jamshedpur FC has won five games out of 17 and lost six. They ended up facing draw in remaining six matches. Out of the five games, they have won a couple of them and lost one. The remaining two matches ended with a draw. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match:

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium. The game will be held on February 14 (Sunday) and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the ATKMB vs JFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming match online for fans.

