With the aim of toppling Mumbai City FC at the top of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 points table, ATK Mohun Bagan FC will square off with Jamshedpur FC in their upcoming fixture. The encounter takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. ATK have been brilliant in their debut season and are holding the second spot in the team standings with 33 points in 16 games, one point behind Mumbai City. On the other hand, Jamshedpur are at the sixth place with 21 points in 17 games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, strikers and defenders for ATKMB vs JFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Stakes are relatively high for Jamshedpur in the upcoming game with the race for the top four intensifying. Although they have been commendable in the defensive department, scoring goals has been a concern for them. On the contrary, the ATK side has netted 22 goals in 16 games this season. Mohun Bagan might be touted favourites for this fixture, but the Red Miners defeated them 2-1 in their last meeting. Nerijus Valskis scored a brace in that game whereas Roy Krishna netted ATK Mohun Bagan FC's lone goal. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details. NEUFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Team.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – ATK custodian Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy side.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Tiri (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB) should be selected as the three defenders for this side.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Aitor Monroy, Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Alexandre Lima (JFC), Marcelo Leite Pereira (ATKMB) will be picked as the four midfielders.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Farukh Choudhary (JFC), David Grande (JFC) should be selected as the three forwards.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Aitor Monroy, Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Alexandre Lima (JFC), Marcelo Leite Pereira (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Farukh Choudhary (JFC), David Grande (JFC)

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Marcelo Leite Pereira (ATKMB) can fulfil the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2021 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).