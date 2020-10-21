Barcelona will look to start its UEFA Champions League 2020-21 campaign with a win when they host Hungarian club Ferencvaros at Camp Nou on October 21 (Wednesday). Barcelona were beaten 0-1 by Getafe in their last competitive match before the international break while their last Champions League fixture was a 2-8 humiliation against Bayern Munich in last season’s semi-final. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch the live telecast and live streaming online of Barcelona vs Ferencvaros match should scroll down for all details, including the live-action on SonyLiv.

Ferencvaros, playing their first Champions League group stage after a gap of 25 years, are on top of the Hungarian league and although they start as the underdogs, coach Serhiy Rebrov will hope his team can give the under-confident European heavyweights a run. Barcelona are without goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jordi Alba and Samuel Umtiti all of whom are out with injuries. Roland Koeman faced his first defeat as a Barcelona manager against Getafe and will hope for his side to bounce back with a handsome win.

Barcelona vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G Match Time and Schedule in India

Barcelona vs Ferencvaros match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will take place at Camp Nou on October 21 (Tuesday midnight). The match will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of Barcelona vs Ferencvaros match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India and fans tune in to Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels to catch the live-action of the Group G match. Those searching for an online option to watch the match live can log into SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network. SonyLiv will be live streaming the match online for its fans in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 12:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).