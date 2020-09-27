Barcelona will begin their La Liga 2020-21 campaign with a high-profile clash against Villarreal. The game will be played at the Nou Camp on September 27, 2020 (late Sunday night). Barcelona have made a number of changes in their team since the last season’s finish and this match will give Ronald Koeman an idea about his current squad. Meanwhile, fans searching for Barcelona vs Villarreal live streaming in La Liga 2020-21 can scroll down below. Barcelona Announces 23-Member Squad For La Liga 2020-21 Game Against Villarreal, Check Playing XI for BAR vs VIL.

Barcelona’s rebuilding if the squad might not have gone exactly to plan as, despite the Catalan being able to offload several older players, but have not signed any new stars. However, this will give some younger players an opportunity to prove themselves. While the Blaugranas are playing their first game of the season, Villarreal have already played a couple of games and are unbeaten in the league and it could give them a slight advantage in the game. Lionel Messi Sweats It Out With Team Barcelona Ahead of Their La Liga 2020-21 Game Against Villarreal, Fans Feel ‘Messi Looks Sad Without Luis Suarez’.

Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Barcelona vs Villarreal match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium and will begin at 12:20 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will take place on September 28, 2020 (Monday).

Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live action of La Liga 2020-21 on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Villarreal on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

