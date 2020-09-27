After losing the La Liga 2019-20 title to Real Madrid, Barcelona is back with a bang with the hope of winning the title. Lionel Messi makes his first appearance for Barcelona after being forced to stay with the Catalan Giants in the La Liga 2020-21 at the Camp Nou against Villareal. The team has let go off a couple of their players- Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez. Both have been transferred from the team owing to the mismanagement at the Barcelona camp. This has left Lionel Messi extremely sad about their departure. Now, ahead of the game, the Catalan Giants have declared the 23-member squad which obviously included Messi. Ousmane Dembélé has made a comeback into the squad. Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2020-21, Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Marc-André ter Stegen has been ruled out due to an injury. Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti will be away from the squad due to hamstring and knee respectively. Meanwhile, the team had a new entrant. Ramos Mingo has been made it to Ronald Koeman's squad. The last time the two teams met each other in La Liga 2019, the match ended with 4-4 draw in the first leg of the tournament. In the second leg, Messi’s team walked away with the last laugh as they won the match 2-1. Now, let’s have a look at the 23-member squad and playing XI below:

Formation:

Barcelona : Neto; Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Alba; Busquets, De Jong; Griezmann, Coutinho, Ansu Fati; Messi

Villarreal: Asenjo; Gaspar, Funes Mori, Torres, Estupiñán; Chukwueze, Coquelin, Parejo, Gómez; Alcácer, Gerard

Barcelona is expected to go with 4-3-3-1 line-up whereas Villareal will go by 4-4-2 formation. The match will begin at 12.30 am IST. It would be interesting to see what kind of tactics does the new manager come up with

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2020 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).