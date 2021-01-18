Chennaiyin FC are up against SC East Bengal in the upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday (January 18). Both sides haven’t been brilliant this season and would be raring to get a victory under their belt. While Chennaiyin are sixth in the team standings with 14 points in 11 outings, East Bengal are holding the ninth spot with 11 points in as many games. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other details of CFC vs SCEB match, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

The two sides aren’t familiar to each other as this will be their first-ever victory in ISL. After making a disastrous start to the tournament, Robbie Fowler’s men have shown significant improvement lately as they are currently on a five-match unbeaten streak. They, however, need to win more games to go upwards in the points table. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC are coming off a thumping 2-1 victory against Odisha FC and will take the field with a lot of confidence. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details. CFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 11, 2020 (Monday). The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be held at the GMC Stadium in Goa.

Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal, match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of CFC vs ATKMB match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the CFC vs SCEB clash online for fans.

