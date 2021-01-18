The action in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 continues as Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal will lock horns in the upcoming fixture. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday (January 18). Both sides haven’t been brilliant so far this season and would be raring to get a win under their belt. While Chennaiyin are holding the sixth position with 14 points in 11 games, East Bengal are placed at the ninth spot with 11 points in as many games. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of CFC vs SCEB match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Notably, this is the first time these two sides are locking horns, and their contest will be one to watch out for. Robbie Fowler’s men haven’t been up to the mark this season, and their position in the team standings justifies the fact. They are coming off a 1-1 draw against Kerala and should eye to accumulate all three points against SC East Bengal. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC must be high on confidence as they thrashed Odisha FC 2-1 in their last outings. Ahead of the upcoming game, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Chennaiyin FC custodian Vishal Kaith (CFC) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy XI.

Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Scott Neville, Eli Sabia (CFC) and Reagan Singh (CFC) will be selected as the four defenders.

Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Meme Moura (CFC), Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Matti Steinmann (SCEB) and Anthony Pilkington (SCEB) will be the five midfielders in the team.

Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Bright Enobakhare (SCEB) and Esmael Goncalves (CFC) will be picked as the two forwards in the side.

Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Vishal Kaith (CFC), Scott Neville, Eli Sabia (CFC), Reagan Singh (CFC), Meme Moura (CFC), Fatkhullo Fatkhuloev (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Bright Enobakhare (SCEB), Esmael Goncalves (CFC).

Esmael Goncalves (CFC) should be the captain for this match whereas Matti Steinmann should be your vice-captain.

