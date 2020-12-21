So after Barcelona ending up with a 2-2 draw against Valencia, we have Real Madrid who will be battling it out with Eibar. In this game, the Los Blancos would have a clear chance of going ahead of the Catalans. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and how to watch the game details, but before that let’s have a quick look at the preview of the match. So, the visiting team has won their last five games and would be raring to go. This only means that they would be looking to maintain their winning streak. EIB vs RM Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Eibar vs Real Madrid Football Match.

However, Real Madrid has travelled to Eibar without the services of Vinicius Junior and Eden Hazard so Real Madrid will have to shape up accordingly. “I don’t think that he’ll be involved because he’s feeling ill. I think that he’s got gastroenteritis. He hasn’t got fever, but he doesn’t feel right,” Zidane said about Vinicius in his pre-match conference. Speaking of Hazard, he added, “He’s doing well and is virtually fully recovered. He’s not quite ready to play yet, but he’s training well with the team.” Now let’s have a look at the live streaming details below:

Eibar vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Eibar vs Real Madrid La Liga 2020-21 match will take place at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium in Spain. The match will be played on December 21, 2020 (Monday midnight) and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). RM vs ATL Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Football Match.

Eibar vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live telecast and live streaming of Eibar vs Real Madrid La Liga 2020-21 match on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live-action of the clash on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 01:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).