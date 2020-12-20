Real Madrid will aim for a fourth successive league win when they play Eibar in their next La Liga 2020-21 match. Eibar vs Real Madrid match will be played on December 21, 2020 (Sunday). Madrid are third in the points table just three behind table leaders Atletico Madrid, who also have a game in hand and are on 29 points. A win will take them above second-placed Real Sociedad, who have the same number of points as Real but are ahead on superior goal difference. Eibar have drawn of their last five and won only once. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best team for EIB vs RM match should scroll down for all details. Eibar vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020–21 Free Live Streaming Online & Match in Indian Time: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Eibar are ranked 13th in the standings with 15 points from 13 games and are only two points clear of the relegation zone. A win could take them as high as the seventh place. Eibar are without Cote, Quique Gonzalez and Rober Correa due to injuries while Kevin Rodrigues, Pedro Bigas, Paulo Oliveira and Sergi Enrich are major doubts. Real Madrid have a full squad available after a long time with Eden Hazard, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, and Martin Odegaard recovering from their injuries.

Eibar vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Real Madrid goalie Thibaut Courtois (RM) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy XI.

Eibar vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Dani Carvajal (RM), Anaitz Arbilla (EIB) and Sergio Ramos (RM) will be selected as the defenders.

Eibar vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders– Toni Kroos (RM), Federico Valverde (RM), Edu Exposito (EIB) and Bryan Gil (EIB) would be the four midfielders for this fantasy team.

Eibar vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Kike Garcia (EIB), Karim Benzema (RM) and Vinicius Junior (RM) would be the three forwards.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema (RM) should be appointed as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy XI while Sergio Ramos (RM) can be made the vice-captain.

