Atletico Madrid has won the La Liga 2020-21 title for this season. This is their first title since 2013-14. Post winning the title, Real Madrid and Barcelona took to social media to post congratulatory tweets for the club. Atletico Madrid won the title and they have 86 points in their kitty whereas, Real Madrid who was in the race for the title had 84 points. Until Saturday it was not clear who would win the title this year. So Real Madrid could also have won the title had Atletico Madrid lose against Valladolid. Luis Suarez Breaks Down While on a Call With Friends & Family After Winning La Liga 2020-21, Thanks Atletico Madrid for Rescuing Him From Barcelona (Watch Video).

However, Atletico Madrid won the game 2-1 with Angel Correa and Luis Suarez scoring a goal each. In the end, it was Atletico Madrid who won the title. The team won 26 games out of 38. They lost four matches and the remaining ones ended with a draw. Real Madri on the other hand, won 25 games out of 38. The team lost four games and the remaining ended with a draw.

Now, let's have a look at the tweets posted by Barcelona and Real Madrid:

Real Madrid

Congratulations to @atletienglish and their fans on winning the 2020/21 LaLiga title.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 22, 2021

After winning the title Luis Suarez thanked his current team for rescuing him from Barcelona. He said that Atletico Madrid opened the doors for the team when he was underappreciated by his former team Barcelona.

