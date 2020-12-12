The latest edition of Madrid Derby will see Real Madrid hosting Atletico Madrid in La Liga 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on December 13 (Saturday night). Zinedine Zidane’s men are coming into this game following a 2-0 triumph over Borussia Monchengladbach in UEFA Champions League. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid thrashed Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 in their final UCL group stage game. With both sides being in good form, fans can expect an exciting contest ahead. Meanwhile, if you are a Dream11 fans and looking for the live streaming, telecast and other details of RM vs ATL match, please scroll down for all the necessary and relevant information. Real Madrid Transfer News Update: Zinedine Zidane Set To Leave At the End of Current Season.

Speaking of the history between the two sides, Real Madrid dominate the head-to-head record with 24 wins from 47 games. Only ten matches went in Atletico’s favour while the remaining 13 encounters resulted in a draw. The Madrids faced each other earlier this year, with Los Blancos beating Atletico Madrid 1-0. That outing witnessed a neck-to-neck battle, but French striker Karim Benzema scored the winner in the second half to help his side get over the line. As the game gets lined-up, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team. Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach, UCL 2020-21: Karim Benzema's Brace Sends Los Blancos Through.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RM) must be your keeper for the upcoming Madrid Derby.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Raphael Varane (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM), Kieran Trippier (ATL) and Mario Hermoso (ATL) must be your defenders.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Toni Kroos (RM), Luka Modric (RM), Casemiro (RM) and Marcos Llorente (ATL) must be your midfielders.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Karim Benzema (RM) and Luis Suarez (ATL) must be your forwards for the upcoming game.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Raphael Varane (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM), Kieran Trippier (ATL), Mario Hermoso (ATL), Toni Kroos (RM), Luka Modric (RM), Casemiro (RM), Marcos Llorente (ATL), Karim Benzema (RM), Luis Suarez (ATL)

Karim Benzema (RM) should be your Dream11 captain for the Madrid Derby while his counterpart Luis Suarez (ATL) is the ideal pick for the vice-captain slot.

