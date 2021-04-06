Manchester City host Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night (April 7). Pep Guardiola's men have been in red-hot form lately and would take the field as firm favourites. They came into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City in the English Premier League. On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund lost to Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in their last outing and getting the better of Premier League leaders would be a daunting task. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast, venue and other details of the MCI vs DOR match. Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Dream11 Prediction in UCL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team.

Speaking of the head-to-head record between the two teams, Borussia Dortmund have won one game and drawn one in their two clashes against Manchester City. However, the two sides last met way back in 2012, and a lot has changed since then. The Cityzens have all their bases covered and are expected to walk away with a comfortable win. Hence, the German side needs to unleash its prime to possess a fight. As both teams gear up for the crucial clash, let's look at the streaming and further information.

When is Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 1 Quarter-Final Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Leg 1 Quarter-Final match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will be played at the Etihad Stadium on April 7, 2021 (Wednesday Night). The match will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 1 Quarter-Final Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the UCL quarter-final match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Leg 1 Quarter-Final Match?

Those fans unable to follow the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund leg 1 quarter-final match live on television can follow the clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Round of 16 UCL match online for fans in India.

