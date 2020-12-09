Mumbai City FC will look to extend their three-match winning streak and consolidate their position on top of the Indian Super League (ISL) points table when they play Chennaiyin FC in their next ISL 2020-21 match. Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC match will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Chennaiyin FC are eighth in the standings after winning just one in three games. They started well with a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC but have since played a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters and lost to Bengaluru FC. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the MCFC vs CFC match should scroll down for all details. MCFC vs CFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020–21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Last 5 Encounters in Indian Super League.

Chennaiyin FC have also failed to score in their last two matches. They scored twice in the opening half against Jamshedpur but have gone dry and need to find the net to keep up aspirations of a top-four finish. Mumbai City, on the other, have already scored six times and conceded just once. Sergio Lobera’s side have kept clean sheets in their last two games. MCFC vs CFC, ISL 2020 Dream11 Team: Amrinder Singh, Modou Sougou, Eli Sabia & Eli Sabia & Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2020-21 will take place on December 9, 2020 (Wednesday). The game will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans can watch the live telecast of Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) in India and will be live telecasting all the matches. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action. The match will also be available online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the MCFC vs CFC match online for fans in India.

