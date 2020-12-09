Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC are all set to take on each other for the first time in ISL 2020-21. The two teams have had quite a contrasting fortune in the Indian Super League 2020-21. Mumbai City FC is placed on number one of the Indian Super League 2020-21 with nine points in their kitty. The team has three wins and one loss in their kitty. Whereas, Chennaiyin FC is placed on the number eight and has had quite a shaky season so far. They have won one game, lost one and an equal number of games ended with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the key players for your Dream11 side below: MCFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Amrinder Singh

With a whopping 90 per cent of saving accuracy, Amrinder Singh the shot-stopper from Mumbai City FC is a must-have for your team. 0.25 is his goal conceding rate and with this, we feel that he could play a vital role for Mumbai City FC.

Modou Sougou

Mumbai City FC forward Modou Sougou might have not scored this season of ISL 2020-21, has scored 15 goals across all seasons and has made a couple of assists too. So here's another layer who could creat an impact on the game.

Eli Sabia

Chennaiyin FC midfielder has not scored a goal this season. But has a pass accuracy of 67.77 per cent. He has made 90 passes and had made quite a fair impact on the game.

Rafael Crivellaro

Chennaiyin FC midfielder Rafael Crivellaro had played a vital role in the team during ISL 2019-20 by scoring some amazing goals for the side. Since the team is struggling a bit, he is yet to make a mark in the tournament, but once he gets going, the Brazilian will be unstoppable.

Adam Le Fondre

With three goals in his kitty from three games, Mumbai City FC's Adam Le Fondre is blazing guns for Mumbai City FC. The best part is that he looks unstoppable for the moment and will be looking to carry his momentum in the upcoming matches too.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. Stay tuned to space for more updates related to the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).