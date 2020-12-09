Mumbai City FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Goa on December 9, 2020 (Wednesday). Chennaiyin have the upper hand in the head-to-head record as they have won six of the 12 meetings between them with Mumbai City winnings four. Both teams are on level terms in recent fixtures, winning two each in the last five games. Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Sergio Lobera’s side are yet to concede a goal from open play this season. The only goal that they gave away was a penalty against NorthEast United FC in their opening fixture and currently find themselves at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin are eighth in the table and a win could move them into the top four. So ahead of the team’s meeting, we take a look at their recent results in ISL.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC – February 21, 2020 – Chennaiyin Won 1-0

The latest meeting between the teams ended in Chennaiyin FC winning the game in the final moments of the match. In their late charge to ISL finals, Lucian Goian scored seven minutes from time to give the two-time champions all-important three points.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC – October 27, 2019 – Match Drawn 0-0

This was a pretty cagey affair as none of the teams wanted to lose the game but Mumbai started to grow as time went on. The Islanders had a total of 18 shots in goal but were unable to score past Vishal Kaith, who was in inspiring form.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC – December 6, 2018 – Mumbai City Won 2-0

Chennaiyin FC has the lion’s share of possession but Mumbai City managed to get all three points as they were more clinical in the game. Raynier Fernandes opened the scoring early in the first half and the points were layer confirmed by Moudou Sougou.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC – November 3, 2018 – Mumbai City Won 1-0

Yet another game, where Chennaiyin dominated the possession but Mumbai came away with all three points. Moudou Sougou opened the scoring in the 20th minute of the game and it was enough to give Jorge Costa’s men a crucial win.

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC – March 3, 2018 – Chennaiyin Won 0-0

Mumbai City had the better of the possession and the attempts of goal in the game but weren’t able to convert those chances into goals. After a goalless first half, Rene Mihelic scored past the hour mark to give John Gregory's team all three points in the match.

