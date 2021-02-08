Mumbai City FC will go head-to-head with FC Goa in the upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Monday (February 8). Both teams have been impressive this season and would like to get the favourable result in the upcoming clash. While Mumbai City are leading the team standings with 33 points in 15 games, FC Goa are holding the fifth position with 22 points from 15 outings. With the race for the top four intensifying, the Gaurs would like to get a victory whereas Mumbai will aim to consolidate the top position. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other relevant details of MCFC vs FCG match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Speaking of the head-to-head record, Goa have defeated Mumbai in seven out of their 15 meetings. Five games went in Mumbai’s favour whereas the remaining two games ended in a draw. The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 25, 2020. Although the contest was even for the major part of the game, Adam le Fondre netted a goal in the injury time to take Mumbai to a 1-0 triumph. As the forthcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. MCFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Team.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa ISL 2020-21 match will be played on February 8, 2021 (Monday). The match will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the MCFC vs FCG match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the MCFC vs FCG clash online for fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2021 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).