NorthEast United FC will look to extend their three-match unbeaten streak when they face a winless and battered East Bengal in their next match in Indian Super League (ISL). NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal match will be played at the Tilak Maidan on December 5, 2020 (Saturday). East Bengal have lost both the games they have played in ISL 2020-21 and are sitting at the bottom of the points table while NorthEast United FC are fifth in the standings with one win and two draws in the three games they have played. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch the NEUFC vs SCEB match should scroll down for all details. NEUFC vs SCEB ISL 2020 Dream11 Team: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Idrissa Sylla & Kwesi Appiah Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

East Bengal captain and centre-back Danny Fox is a major doubt for this clash after hobbling off in the 0-3 defeat to Mumbai City FC. NorthEast FC, on the other, could be without their first-choice goalkeeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, who was substituted at half-time against FC Goa due to a knock. East Bengal striker Aaron Amadi-Halloway is also yet to get back into match fitness. NEUFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2020-21 will take place on December 5, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan Stadium and the game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans can catch the live telecast of NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 in India. So fans can follow the live game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels. Those unable to watch the match live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the NEUFC vs SCEB clash online.

