Barcelona and PSG are all set to take on each other in the second leg of the UCL 2021, Round of 16. The match will be held in the backyard of Paris Saint Germain and the match is touted to be quite an exciting one. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and telecast details of the game. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the game and the results of the leg one. First thing’s first, the fans who were waiting for Neymar Jr vs Lionel Messi clash, that is surely not happening as the Brazilian has been ousted due to an injury. Barcelona Eye Win Over PSG in UCL 2021, Check Predicted Starting XI for PSG vs BAR.

Moving on to the results of the Barcelona vs PSG, leg 1, Champions League 2021, the match was held at the Camp Nou. It was Kylian Mbappe who displayed nerves of steel as the youngster slammed a hattrick and single-handedly gave an upper hand to the team. Moise Kean was the one who contributed to the fourth goal for PSG. So the match ended with PSG winning the match 4-1. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below: Lionel Messi Nets a Superb Goal During Practice Session Ahead PSG vs Barcelona, UCL 2021; Fires Warning at Kylian Mbappe’s Team (Watch Video).

PSG vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G Match Time and Schedule in India

PSG vs Barcelona match in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 will be played on March 11, 2021 (Thursday) at the Juventus Stadium in Turin. The game will begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

PSG vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group G Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs Barcelona match live on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can follow the live-action of the first leg of the round of 16 clash on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels on television. SonyLiv will be live streaming the match online for fans in India.

Ronald Koeman is extremely hopeful that Barcelona will be able to make a comeback in the match later today. It would be interesting to see how the match pans out for both parties.

