Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain are all set to take on each other in the UCL 2020-21. This will be the second leg of the tournament where the two teams locked horns with each other. In the first leg, we saw Kylian Mbappe who scored a hat-trick and Moise Kean adding up with a goal and leading the French side to win the game 4-1. Ahead of the second leg of the game, Barcelona has reached Paris. The pictures of Lionel Messi’s team reaching Paris have gone viral on social media. PSG vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy XI for Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Football Match.

Ahead of the game, team Barcelona also took to social media to share the snaps of their practice session. Lionel Messi was seen netting a great goal ahead of the game. Talking about PSG's last three encounters against Barcelona, the French team have won a couple of them. The visiting team has only won one game from nine of their away encounters. Neymar Jr will not feature in the game due to an injury.

Barcelona Predicted Starting XI: ter Stegen; Mingueza, Lenglet, Umtiti; Dest, de Jong, Busquets, Pedri, Alba; Messi, Dembele

PSG Predicted Starting XI: Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Gueye, Paredes; Di Maria, Verratti, Mbappe; Icardi

PSG might step into the fixture with a 4-2-3-1 line up whereas, the visiting team could have a 3-5-2 formation. The match will begin at 1.30 am IST. Stay tuned to this space for more updates on the game.

