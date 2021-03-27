Serbia are up against Portugal in the upcoming fixture of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. The encounter takes place at the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade on Sunday (March 28). Both sides are coming off hard-fought victories and will like to continue their sensational run. Alexander Mitrovic scored a spectacular brace as Serbia defeated Ireland 3-2 in their last fixture. On the other hand, Portugal weren’t anyway near their best against Azerbaijan, but they luckily registered a 1-0 win with Maksim Medvedev scoring a lone goal. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the SER vs POR match. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Portugal's Win Over Azerbaijan in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Portugal won’t be and shouldn’t be pleased with their performance the other day as they looked rusty on the field. Veterans like Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo need to perform from the front. However, they will definitely take the field as favourites against an inexperienced Serbia side. Notably, Portugal are yet to face a defeat against Serbia. The two sides have locked horns six times, with Portugal emerging victorious in three games. The other three fixtures resulted in draws. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

Serbia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Match Time and Schedule in India

Serbia vs Portugal clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on March 28, 2021 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Serbia vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for European Qualifiers in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Serbia vs Portugalon Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

