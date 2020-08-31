International football action is set to begin this week with the second edition of UEFA’s newest national team competition in Nations League. Portugal were the winners in the inaugural edition and the 2020-21 edition will begin from September 3, 2020 (Thursday) onwards with Latvia vs Andorra clash in League D Group 1. Meanwhile, here are the details on how to watch UEFA Nations League 2020-21 live streaming in India. UEFA Nations League 2020-21: Schedule, Format, Groups, Participating Teams And All You Need to Know About the Football Tournament.

International teams under UEFA’s member's associations will face each other in a League format (A, B, C &D) which are further divided into groups so that each league consists of four Groups (1, 2, 3 &4). Teams in League A will battle it out to be crowned as the new tournament champions while sides from League B onwards engaging in a promotion and relegation scrap. UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Draw: Holder’s Portugal Placed in Group of Death Along With France and Croatia.

Winners from each group of League A will qualify for the play-offs which will consist of two semi-finals, one third and fourth place decider and one final to determine the new winners of UEFA Nations League. Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal won the first edition and will be looking to replicate this feat yet again.

When is UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India? (Know Time and Schedule)

Matchday 1 of the second edition of UEFA Nations League will begin on September 3, 2020 (Thursday). The opening clash between Latvia and Andorra is scheduled to take place at 09:30 pm IST.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasting partners of UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune in Sony Ten channels to catch the live action of the competition.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India?

As Sony Sports are the official broadcasting partners of UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India, the live streaming will be available on SonyLiv. Fans can tune into SonyLiv official website and app to get the streaming of UEFA Nations League 2020-21.

