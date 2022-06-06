Croatia host France in the UEFA Nations League with an eye on returning to winnings ways after dismal defeats in their previous matches, respectively. France were completely outplayed at home in the 1-2 loss to Denmark, which raised a few eyebrows considering it played its first-team stars. The World champions need stability ahead of the defence of their title in Qatar later in the year. Denmark played with a game plan that restricted their attack to just six shots on target. The team will need to improve drastically should they mount a fight against Croatia. Ralf Rangnick’s masterclass saw Austria defeat Croatia comprehensively. Hence there is considerable pressure on them as well. Hungary 1-0 England, Nations League: Dominik Szoboszlai's Penalty Sinks Three Lions (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Luka Modric is set to return to the Croatian starting eleven with Marcelo Brozovic dropping out as he is not fully fit. Domagoj Vida is all set to start in defence with his experience coming in handy for the team. Andrej Kramaric will start as the central striker with Ante Budimir coming off the bench. Lovro Majer will have the responsibility of creating opening for his team from the attacking midfield slot.

Ibrahima Konate is set to replace the injured Raphael Varane in the French line-up with the Manchester United defender picking up a thigh injury. Kylian Mbappe suffered a knock as well and will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the match. Cristopher Nkunku could start in Mabppe’s place should the PSG man miss out. Manager Didier Deschamps returns for France after missing the last game due to personal reasons.

When Is Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 07, 2022 (Tuesday). The match will be played at the Poljud Stadium and has a scheduled start time of 00:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Croatia vs France, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Croatia vs France, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online. Both sides will be a bit short on confidence and this may impact the quality of match. Expect a 1-1 draw at full time.

