UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Draw: Holder’s Portugal Placed in Group of Death Along With France and Croatia

Portugal Celebrating UEFA Nation's League Win (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

The group stages for the second edition of the Nations League have been decided as inaugural champions Portugal look to defend their crown. The draw took place on March 3, 2020 (Tuesday) in Amsterdam and a lot of big-name teams have been placed in the same group. All the qualified teams are segregated in four Leagues (A, B, C and D) with each league consisting of four groups except League D which has only two groups. Here is everything you need to know about Nations League 2020/21. Euro Cup 2020 Qualifier: Finland Into First Major Finals.

Holder’s Portugal have been drawn into the same group as 2018 World Cup winners France. The group also contains Croatia, who were the beaten finalist in the latest edition of the FIFA World Cup. Iceland, Belgium and Germany have been drawn into Group A2 while Spain and Germany will face each other in Group A4. Last season’s runners-up Netherlands have been placed in the same group as 2006 World Cup winner’s Italy.

UEFA Nations League 2020-21 Draw

League A

Group A1: Netherlands, Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Poland

Group A2: England, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland

Group A3: Portugal, France, Sweden, Croatia

Group A4: Switzerland, Spain, Ukraine, Germany

League B

Group B1: Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania

Group B2: Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, Israel

Group B3: Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary

Group B4: Wales, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria

League C

Group C1: Montenegro, Cyprus, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group C2: Georgia, North Macedonia, Estonia, Armenia

Group C3: Greece, Kosovo, Slovenia, Moldova

Group C4: Albania, Belarus, Lithuania, Kazakhstan

League D

Group D1: Faroe Islands, Latvia, Andorra, Malta

Group D2: Gibraltar, Liechtenstein, San Marino

Some changes were made in the tournament for this edition as the Nations League will not guarantee any places for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Four teams from the first edition directly qualified for the Euro 2020. Portugal won the first edition of the tournament after defeating the Netherlands in the finals thanks to a goal from Goncalo Guedes. England finished third in the competition after defeating Switzerland on penalties in the third-place playoff game.

The Group stages will be played from September 2020 to November 2020 and the group winner’s from League A will advance to the semi-finals of the competition. The finals of the tournament are scheduled to take place in June 2021 while the venue is yet to be decided.