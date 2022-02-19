Hyderabad FC would aim at consolidating their top spot in the Indian Super League 2021-22 points table with a match against FC Goa. The match starts at 9:30 pm IST and is to be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday, February 19. The league leaders have taken every other by storm this season and they would still need to continue that good work under Manuel Marquez. Considering recent form, Hyderabad FC are favourites to win. FC Goa meanwhile, have had a turbulent season and are lying at the ninth spot. With almost little or no chance at making it the last four, all they can do is spoil the party for Hyderabad. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Hyderabad FC need a win in this game or else they can stand a chance of conceding the top four spot on the points table provided ATK Mohun Bagan beat Kerala Blasters. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game.

When is Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim. The match will take place on February 19, 2022 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the HFC vs FCG clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

