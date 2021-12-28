Hyderabad FC will take on Odisha FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on December 28, 2021 (Tuesday) as both teams aim for maximum points but for different objectives. Meanwhile, fans searching for Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below for details. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Hyderabad FC have been brilliant this season and are on a five-game undefeated rub. However, the team have drawn their previous two games in the league and will be aiming to end that run and move closer to the top of the table. Meanwhile, Odisha FC have fallen off the pace in recent matches, failing to win in any of their past three games and will be aiming to get the better of Hyderabad with hopes of replacing them in the top four.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on December 28, 2021 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the HFC vs OFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

