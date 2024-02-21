Inter Miami will begin a new season of the MLS with a home game against Real Salt Lake, with the club hoping to improve considerably following their disastrous campaign last term. The owners made significant investments mid-way through the last season with the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba roped in. It resulted in immediate success with two trophies won but the MLS is a different challenge altogether. The team was not at its very best in the pre-season friendlies, notably succumbing to big defeats against Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. They will however take these results as part of the learning curve. Real Salt Lake finished fifth in the 2023 season and they are a club that can beat the very best on their day. Inter Miami versus Real Salt Lake will be streamed on Apple TV from 6:30 am IST. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake MLS Season 2024 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Tata Martino has confirmed skipper Lionel Messi is ready to start for the team alongside former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez. The duo can link brilliantly in the final third to create problems for the Real Salt Lake defence. Sergio Busquets will keep the side ticking from midfield with his slick passing range. Robert Taylor did well on the tour and should get the nod in the starting eleven.

Diego Luna will be part of a midfield five for Real Salt Lake and their playing style heavily involves counter-attacks. Anderson Julio and Cristiano Arango provide the attacking outlet in the final third. Danny Musovski will be pushing for a start as well but might have to content himself with a place on the bench.

When is Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake, MLS 2024 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Inter Miami square off against Real Salt Lake in their MLS 2024 opener on Thursday, February 22. The Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake City match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium and it will start at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi Insists ‘Politics Had Nothing To Do His Absence’ in Inter Miami vs Hong Kong XI After Fallout in China.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake , MLS 2024 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of Major League Soccer 2024 in India, and thus, fans won't be able to watch the live telecast of the Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake clash on their TV sets.

How to Get Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake, MLS 2024 Football Match?

Though the live telecast of the Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake match is not available, fans should not be disheartened as the live streaming of this match will be available on Apple TV. Inter Miami have looked good at home and they should fine a way to get all three points here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 21, 2024 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).