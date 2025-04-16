Bayern Munich succumbed to a shock defeat at home to Inter Milan in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in the UEFA Champions League and the Bavarians will now look to mount a comeback in Milan this evening. German leaders Bayern Munich have struggled in Europe, and they have been unable to replicate their domestic form so far. Opponents Inter Milan on the other hand have looked bright so far and their midfield dominated at the Allianz Arena. If they can replicate that at home this evening, they look good to progress. Europa League Anthem Played by Mistake Before Aston Villa vs PSG in UEFA Champions League 2024–25 (Watch Video).

Marcus Thuram, Alessandro Bastoni, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were rested at the weekend by Inter boss Simone Inzhagi and all will likely be back this evening. Piotr Zielinski and Denzel Dumfries are injured and do not make the cut. Lautaro Martinez scored in the last leg, and he will be a key player in attack for the home side. In Nicolo Barella, the team has a playmaker that looks to dominate in midfield.

The absence of Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, and Hiroki continues to be a challenge for Bayern Munich. Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka will form the central midfield pairing with Thomas Muller partner Harry Kane in the attacking third. Leory Sane and Michael Olise will look to create from out wide.

When is Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarter-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Bayern Munich will look for a comeback against Inter Milan in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarter-final on Thursday, April 17. The Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Thomas Muller Confirms His Exit From Bayern Munich After 25 Years, Legendary Forward To Leave Bavarians at End of Season.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarter-Final Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel. For Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich online viewing options look below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Quarter-Final Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich match on the JioTV app for free. Bayern Munich might come up short once again with Inter Milan dominating this tie.

