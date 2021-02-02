Inter Milan hosts Juventus in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final which promises to be a thrill a minute ride. Both these teams are involved in a pulsating title race and will now shift their focus on winning a cup competition. Inter Milan have beaten Juventus convincingly recently and that will give them a lot of confidence. Andrea Pirlo speaking to the media ahead of the game said he has learnt a lot from the Inter defeat last month and is keen to undo the wrong. The Bianconeri are having one of their most difficult season domestically in recent past but recent results have pointed to an upheaval in form. Cristiano Ronaldo to Miss Juventus' Semi-Final Clash Against Inter Milan.

Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku are suspended for the contest which is a massive blow for Inter Milan. Danilo D’Ambrosio is injured and has been ruled out. Alexis Sanchez, who has found game time difficult to come by this campaign, will partner Lautaro Martinez in the final third. Former Manchester United full-backs – Ashley Young and Matteo Darmian are both likely to start with Marcelo Brozovic pulling the strings in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Juventus Beat Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A 2020-21.

Paulo Dybala continues to miss game for Juventus with a knee injury while other first team stars are available for selection. Cristiano Ronaldo and Dejan Kulusevski are the two man forward line for the visitors and Alvaro Morata should come on in the latter stages of the game as an impact substitute. Federico Chiesa has been contributing with goals from the wide areas this season and remains the player to watch out for Juventus.

Inter Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

Inter Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2020-21 clash will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on February 3, 2021 (Tuesday). The football match of Coppa Italia is scheduled to be held at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Inter Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Free Live Telecast on TV Channels in India

Inter Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2020-21 will not be live telecast on any television channel in India as there no broadcasters available for Coppa Italia in India. Fans can, however, follow the official social media pages of both Juventus and Inter Milan to stay updated with the encounter.

Inter Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Free Live Streaming Online in India

Despite there being no official broadcaster being available for the game, Inter Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2020-21 could be streamed live on online platforms. FanCode has streamed the previous games in the competition so fans catch the live action of the game on FanCode website or app and purchase the FC Match Pass to enjoy the game live. Inter Milan start as the favourites for the tie as they have one of the best attacks in Europe at the moment. Expect, a 2-1 scoreline in favour of the hosts.

