Cristiano Ronaldo was named in the 22-member travelling declared by Juventus right before their game against Sampdoria. The trip proved to be extremely fruitful for the Bianconeri as they won the game 2-0. The win helped Juventus to stay in the top three spots of the Serie A 2020-21 points table. For now, it is extremely important for Juventus to not drop points to stay in the race of the title. Talking about the game, CR7 could not contribute to a goal. But it was Federico Chiesa who netted the first goal for Juventus within the first 20 minutes of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in 22-Member Squad For Sampdoria vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Match, Check Predicted Starting XI.

No goals were scored by Juventus or Sampdoria. As the team headed to the locker room for an interval the scoreline read 1-0 for Cristiano Ronaldo and team. Only at the dying minutes of the game, Aaron Ramsey took the team to 2-0 as he scored yet another goal. Thus Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and posted a few pictures of himself with the team. “Other 3 very important points! Go on like this #finoallafine,” read the caption of the snap. Now let’s have a look at the post by Juventus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Talking about the possession, Juventus had the ball for 62 per cent of times. Juventus had three shots on target out of nine whereas, Sampdoria had one shot on target out of six. The Old Lady now stands on number three of the points table with 39 points in their kitty. AC Milan continues to dominate the points table with 46 points. Inter Milan is on number two with 44 points.

