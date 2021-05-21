Cristiano Ronaldo has spent over a couple of years at Juventus and obviously, he has grown fond of the players and everyone at the club. Now, Gianluigi Buffon's last assignment with Juventus was the Coppa Italia 2020-21 finals and post which he has made an exit from the Bianconeri. Needless to say that that the fans, club and players are quite sad about Buffon's departure as he the goalkeeper had been a part of the club for 20 years which is quite a long time. Thus, as a parting note to Buffon, Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture with Buffon and called him a 'legend'. Gianluigi Buffon Pens an Emotional Note for Juventus on Social Media, Says ‘A Simple Thank You Will Never be Enough’.

Ronaldo took to Instagram stories and posted a picture of himself embracing Buffon with the word, "Legend." He even tagged Gigi Buffon in the snap. The goalkeeper then took to social media and posted the image on his Instagram story. Talking about Buffon, he had donned the armband of the captain during the Coppa Italia 2020-21 finals which were held between Atalanta and Juventus.

Check out the picture posted by CR7:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Even Buffon had penned a long note for the club on social media wherein he highlighted the fact that despite the highs and lows, the club never quit on him. H further said that a simple thank you will never be enough. Along with the post, he had also put up a couple of pictures where the team was seen celebrating the Coppa Italia 2020-21 win with the fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).