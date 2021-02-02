Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to be rested for Juventus’ Coppa Italia semi-final clash against Inter Milan on Tuesday (February 2). While any official announcement regarding the news is yet to come, journalist and Juventus fan Luca Momblano said that the Portugal talisman would be benched because of Saturday’s match against Roma. Ronaldo has been in fine form this season for Juventus, netting 20 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions. Hence, keeping him in the benches for the semi-final clash would be a tough decision for manager Andrea Pirlo. However, the 35-year-old hasn’t got a break since a while, and Luca Momblano reckons he can rest for the upcoming fixture. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Juventus Beat Sampdoria 2-0 in Serie A 2020-21 Game.

“In goal, there will be Buffon, in defence with De Ligt one between Demiral and Bonucci. On the left, there could be the Brazilian tandem formed by Danilo and Alex Sandro, while in the median only Bentancur is certain of the place, then disqualified in the championship. With him more Arthur than McKennie who is good at taking over even in the running game. In front of Kulusevski with CR7, but beware that if Morata is well, Ronaldo could end up on the bench in view of Saturday’s match against Roma,” Luca Momblano said in a conversation with Calciomercato.

Notably, Juventus haven’t performed as per expectations this season despite Ronaldo’s sensational form. The defending champions are fourth in the Serie A standings with 39 points in 19 games. The clash against Roma holds high stakes as the Bianconneri-side can displace Paulo Fonseca’s side at the third position. With the game being so crucial, Juventus are bound to miss their main man against Inter Milan.

