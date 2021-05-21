Gianluigi Buffon has put up an emotional post for Juventus as he parts ways with the club. The Coppa Italia 2020-21 final between Atalanta and Juventus was his last assignment for the Bianconeri and Buffon had donned the armband of a captain. The team also did not disappoint Buffon and walked away with the title as they beat Atalanta 2-1 with Dejan Kulusveki and Federico Chiesa scoring goals for the side. Celebrations were at galore as the team won the title. Buffon was also enjoying his last feat with the Bianconeri and was seen posing for pictures with the team. Cristiano Ronaldo & Gianluigi Buffon Embrace Each Other After Winning Coppa Italia 2021 Title, Fans Emotional After Goalkeeper Made Last Appearance for Juventus.

But as they say, "All good things come to an end," Buffon's time at Juventus also came to an end. On a parting note, Buffon posted a picture of the team celebrating the win with the fans who had come to the stadium after a very long time. As we all know that the fans were not allowed in the stadium for a long time due to the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19. Buffon posted a couple of pictures on social media with a long caption.

Now, let's have a look at the post by Buffon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon)

Buffon has been linked heavily to Roma. Buffon's partner Maria had recently said, "Rome is my city, so if he were to go to Roma, we wouldn’t need to go house-hunting."

