The FC Barcelona star forward Lamine Yamal has posted a story on Instagram, with Argentine singer and rapper Nicki Nicole. The two can be seen celebrating Nicki Nicole's 25th birthday (born August 25, 2000) in a room filled with heart-shaped balloons, a lovely cake, and flowers of red and pink flowers. Lamine Yamal, the Barca sensation, currently aged 18 years, was rumoured to be dating Nicki Nicole. The story posted on Lamine Yamal's official Instagram account clearly gives the hint that the new Barca no. 10 has publicly announced their romance. Talks about their relationship first surfaced during Lamine's 18th birthday (July 13) celebration, where Nicki Nicole was among the guests. Lamine Yamal Arrives With Grandmother to Sign Contract Extension Days After 18th Birthday, La Masia Product Inherits Lionel Messi's Iconic Barcelona No 10 Jersey (Watch Video).

Lamine Yamal Posts Story With Nicki Nicole

Yamal Posts Story With Nicole (Photo Credits: Instagram/ lamineyamal)

