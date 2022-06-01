Italy and Argentina will face off against each other in the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions. The Finalissima will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London on June 01, 2022 (late Wednesday night). Both teams were crowned champions in their respective organisations and will now take each other on. So ahead of the Finalissima 2022, we bring you Italy vs Argentina head to head record, likely playing XI and other things you need to know. Lionel Messi's Record Against European Teams Ahead Of Finalissima 2022.

This fixture will see the winners of the European Championships, Italy, face off against the Copa America trophy holders, Argentina. The Finalissima is a one-off fixture played over 90 minutes. There is no extra time, and if the tie is level at the end of regulation time, then it will go straight to penalties.

Italy vs Argentina Head to Head

Italy and Argentina have met each other 15 times in all competitions. The Azzurri lead the head to head record with six wins to the Albiceleste's five. four games have ended in a draw.

Italy vs Argentina Key Players

Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez will play an important role for Argentina while Giorgio Donnarumma and Lorenzo Insigne will be crucial for Italy in the encounter.

Italy vs Argentina Match Venue and Time

The Finalissima will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London on June 02, 2022 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Italy vs Argentina Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of the Finalissima 20202 in India. Sony Sports channels will telecast Italy vs Argentina game live while SonyLIV will [rovode the live streaming of Finalissima 2022.

Italy vs Argentina Likely Playing XI

Italy Likely Playing XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK); Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (C), Emerson Palmieri; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Nicolo Zaniolo, Gianluca Scamacca, Lorenzo Insigne.

Argentina Likely Playing XI: Emiliano Martinez (GK), Molina, Christian Romero, Nicholas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Giovanni Lo Celso, Lionel Messi (C), Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria

