Lionel Messi will be back in action for Argentina as the PSG star leads the Albiceleste in the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions against Italy. The first-ever Finalissima will be played at the Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2022 (Wednesday) at the Wembley Stadium in London. So ahead of the clash, we take a look at Lionel Messi's record against European teams. Lionel Messi Prepares for Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 (See Pics).

This fixture will see the winners of Europe face off against the champions of South America. Italy are the reigning European champion while Argentina are the current holders of the Copa America trophy.

Lionel Messi's Record Against European Teams

The Argentine has always been a prolific goal-scorer and has a decent record against the teams from Europe. With Argentina playing in CONMEBOL, the PSG striker only plays against teams from Europe during friendlies of official tournaments.

Lionel Messi has played 29 times against European nations to date and has 21 goal contributions. The 35-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists. He has won 10 matches, drawn four, and lost on 15 occasions.

Matches Goals Assists Wins Draws Losses 29 13 8 10 4 15

During Lionel Messi's international career, Argentina has faced Italy two times but the striker has missed on both occasions due to injuries. If he finds the net against the Azzurri then it will be the 10th different European nation that he has scored against.

The Finalissima will be a one-off fixture played over 90 minutes. There is no extra time, so if the tie is level at the end of regulation time, then it will go straight to penalties.

