Manchester City are interested in signing Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish as manager Pep Guardiola considers the Englishman to be a top-quality footballer. The 25-year-old has been one of the best players in the Premier League since Villa’s promotion last season and has attracted some of the biggest European clubs but a high transfer price amid the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted him from completing a move to a top team. Manchester City Preparing New Bid for Barcelona Talisman Lionel Messi This January.

According to a recent report from The Independent, Pep Guardiola has asked Manchester City to sign Jack Grealish as the Catalan manager has identified the Aston Villa star as a top target for his planned rebuild. The former Barcelona boss signed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club and it is understood that new arrivals were a key part of the negotiations.

Manchester City have been underwhelming this season and Pep Guardiola believes that an overhaul of the squad is needed. As per the publication, several potential signings – including Harry Kane and Lionel Messi – were discussed during the negotiation with the Catalan coach considering Jack Grealish to be an affordable player who could make a huge difference.

Jack Grealish has been on the books of several clubs including the likes of Manchester United and was tipped to complete a move in the summer. But a transfer off of 70 million pounds amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, saw many teams hesitate to pay such a high amount.

The 25-year-old has signed a new five-year deal with Aston Villa, which has boosted his transfer fee even further. It is understood that the new deal with the Villans involves an agreement that Jack Grealish cannot leave the English club for less than £100m.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).