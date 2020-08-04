It looks like Manchester United is finally getting their man! The Red Devils are quite close to signing a record deal for Jadon Sancho for a record deal of £110m. Now Phil Neville has hailed the move and said that the 20-year-old could be a perfect fit for the Red Devils. He further went on to say that the Borussia Dortmund winger is capable of following the footsteps of the icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham. He further said that the Red Devils have a scope to improve and seeing Jadon Sancho, he could be an ideal fit for the team. Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Hold Advanced Talk With Borussia Dortmund for England Star.

Neville while speaking in the podcast of The Webby & O’Neill Podcast the Manchester United need to improve on the right-hand side as they haven't had anyone handling the department since Antonio Valencia. "Sancho can play out there and play really well. You’d say that’s someone who will fit the profile. You think Rashford and Greenwood, both British players, you think of Fernandes, he’s young and hungry - Sancho fits that," he said during the podcast. He further said that the Red Devils have finished third in the Premier League season and this only means that they can challenge Liverpool and Manchester City.

He also emphasised that David de Gea who has been under massive scrutiny for his goalkeeping needs to be back in form to get Manchester United to the top. Neville further went on to analyse that 20 points between the teams is a huge gap and at the onset, it looks easy, but the United need to do well in six to seven games.

