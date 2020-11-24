Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC will look to start their Indian Super League campaign with a win when they face each other in match 5 of ISL 2020-21. Jamshedpur FC finished eighth last season with only four wins in 18 matches while Chennaiyin FC ended as runner-up after losing the final to ATK. Both teams have undergone changes at the helm with former Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle taking over the reins at Jamshedpur and the former appointing Hungarian Csaba Laszlo as the head coach for the season. Ex-Chennaiyin FC striker Nerijus Valskis has also switched alliances to Jamshedpur. Meanwhile, ahead of the JFC vs CFC ISL match, take a look at the key players to watch out. JFC vs CFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

Nerijus Valskis

Last season’s Golden Boot winner, Nerijus Valskis will be among the players to watch out for in this match. His 15 goals and six assists were crucial in taking Chennaiyin FC to the final last season but the club failed to retain the Lithuanian striker after failing to agree terms. Valskis has since joined Jamshedpur FC and will be hoping to guide the club to their maiden playoffs this season. JFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match

Anirudh Thapa

He may be only 22 but Anirudh Thapa is already an established India international and was recently made the vice-captain of Chennaiyin FC. He is a mainstay in their midfield and will be crucial in creating play as well as disrupting the game of the opposition. Coach Laszlo has already asked for the midfielder to be more expressive in the field and take more responsibilities.

Jakub Sylvestr

New signing Jakub Sylvestr will be key in finding the goals for Chennaiyin FC this season. The Slovakian striker has big shoes to fill for the club and will have to be consistent if he is to replicate Valskis’ 15 goals season this term. He has been in good form in the last couple of years and netted five times in 17 games for his previous club Hapoel Haifa.

Rafael Crivellaro

The Brazilian midfielder was the second-highest assist provider last season with eight assists to his name. His understanding with Valskis and Thapa in the middle was crucial to Chennaiyin FC reaching the ISL final last season. The 31-year-old will hope to create a similar understanding with Jakub Sylvestr and lead Chennaiyin FC to another final.

Jackichand Singh

The 28-year-old showed was in great touch during his two seasons with FC Goa and will hope to replicate the same with Jamshedpur FC. Jackichand’s wing play and his crosses for Valskis will be a key attacking option for Jamshedpur FC this season.

