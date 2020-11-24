Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC will begin their Indian Super League 2020-21 campaign when they face each other at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on November 24, 2020 (Tuesday). The two teams have met each other six times in ISL history with Chennaiyin leading the head-to-head record with two wins compared to Jamshedpur’s solitary victory while the rest have ended in a draw. The two-time champions also have the upper hand in recent fixtures winning two of the last five. JFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Both teams have made a number of changes to their squad ahead of the new season including managers. Jamshedpur had an underwhelming season last time around, finishing eighth in the table and would hope new manager Owen Coyle can have a big impact. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin made it to the finals last season but were on the losing end and would hope to go one step further. So as the two teams face each other, here are the results of their last five fixtures. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC – December 9, 2019 – Match Drawn 1-1

Jamshedpur managed to rescue the game in the final moments of the clash as they avoided yet another defeat against Chennaiyin. Nerijus Valskis had put the visitors in lead in the first half but a goal from Issac in the 89th minute, meant the teams had to share the points on the night.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC – January 23, 2020 – Chennaiyin Won 4-1

It was a very much one-sided affair as Chennaiyin thrashed Jamshedpur in their late charge to the finals of ISL 2019-20. Nerijus Valskis scored a brace with Schembri and Chhangte also getting themselves on the scoresheet. Sergio Castel got a consolation goal for the visitors.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC – February 23, 2019 – Match Drawn 0-0

The game ended in a stalemate as both the keepers were on terrific form. Karanjit Singh from Chennaiyin was the busier of the two keepers as Jamshedpur were carving chances at will. The away side were unable to take advantage of their dominance and in the end, had to settle for a draw.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC – November 25, 2018 – Jamshedpur won 3-1

The home side dominated the match from the get-go as Pablo Morgado put the home side ahead. Carlos Calvo gave them a 2-0 lead at half time. Raphael Augusto pulled one back for the away side but any hopes of a comeback quickly faded when Mario Arques scored the third for Jamshedpur.

Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC – February 18, 2018 – Match Drawn 1-1

Chennaiyin dominated the match but were unable to take their chances and were punished by Wellington Priori as he put the visitors 1-0 ahead on the half-hour mark.. The home team’s efforts were finally rewarded when Mohammad Rafi equalised in the dying minutes of the game for an equal share of points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).